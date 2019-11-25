grown-ish Drops Pregnancy Bombshell in Season 3 Teaser: Who's Expecting?

RELATED STORIES grown-ish Finale Leaves Everything Up In the Air for Zoey and [Spoiler]

grown-ish Finale Leaves Everything Up In the Air for Zoey and [Spoiler] Grey's Actor Jake Borelli to Lead Gay-Themed Valentine's Movie at Freeform

The cast of grown-ish is growing…ish. As revealed in a new teaser for the Freeform comedy’s upcoming third season — premiering Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8/7c — someone in Zoey Johnson’s orbit will unexpectedly find herself with child.

Of course, it’s anyone’s guess which character — Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Ana (Francia Raisa), Nomi (Emily Arlook), Jazz (Chloe Bailey) or Sky (Halle Bailey) — is taking the pregnancy test in the video above. A lot can happen over the summer!

grown-ish wrapped its second season in August with a series of potentially game-changing cliffhangers: After breaking up with Luca and accepting an overseas gig with Joey Bada$$, Zoey kissed Aaron at the airport; Sky suffered a hairline fracture that could jeopardize her athletic future; and Nomi received a troubling call from the college’s ethic committee to discuss a complaint filed against the teacher she’s been dating.

Per Freeform’s official synopsis, here’s what else awaits Zoey and her friends in their junior year at Cal U: “The gang returns as confident, eager and seasoned upper-classmen, with Zoey and her girls (… and Vivek) moving into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year. They quickly realize that they have been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood, with real-life problems coming for them, including student loans, work/life balance and, of course, messy breakups. Plus, the season premiere picks up with some of the crew having to deal with the repercussions of their big mistakes before summer break.”

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch grown-ish‘s Season 3 teaser, then drop a comment with your guesses below: Who’s pregnant?