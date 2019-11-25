TVLine Items: Anne With an E Axed, Timeless Vet to Doctor Who and More

Anne With an E‘s adventures are coming to an end: The Netflix/CBC drama has been cancelled after three seasons, with the third and final season to debut Friday, Jan. 3 on the streamer. (The series finale already aired in Canada this past Sunday.)

“I’m sorry for the sad Netflix/CBC news today,” executive producer Moira Walley-Beckett wrote on Instagram. “I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after three wonderful seasons. My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show — proud of my talented cast, crew, writers, and directors for working together so passionately to bring my vision of [Anne With an E] to life.”

Netflix and CBC issued the following joint statement: “We’ve been thrilled to bring the quintessentially Canadian story of Anne With an E to viewers around the world. We’re thankful to producers Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier and to the talented cast and crew for their incredible work in sharing Anne’s story with a new generation. We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Goran Višnjić (ER, Timeless) and Robert Glenister (Law and Order: UK) will appear in the upcoming season of Doctor Who, which returns in early 2020. Višnjić will play “one of [his] favorite people in history,” while no details are available about Glenister’s role. (The latter previously appeared on the series in 1984.)

* Apple TV+ has renewed the M. Night Shyamalan psychological thriller Servant for Season 2, ahead of its series premiere this Thursday, Nov. 28.

* LL Cool J will host the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, airing Sunday, Dec. 15 on CBS.

* Paramount Network has released a trailer for the comedic drama 68 Whiskey, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 15:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?