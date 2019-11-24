Dancing With the Stars Poll: Who Will Win Season 28? And Who Should Win?

RELATED STORIES Dancing With the Stars Recap: Are the Right Couples Headed to the Finale?

Dancing With the Stars‘ latest season can be described as puzzling, frustrating and, in some cases, downright wrong. But we’ll give it this: Season 28 has never been predictable.

From Christie Brinkley’s last-minute departure to Sean Spicer’s shockingly consistent safety, this Dancing cycle has had its fair share of plot twists. That includes the semifinals elimination of actor James Van Der Beek, who was cut the same week that he performed an emotional foxtrot mourning his wife’s recent miscarriage.

But four couples are still in the running after a season of baffling eliminations, with one of them poised to win the Mirrorball during Monday’s season finale (ABC, 8/7c). But who will most likely snag the trophy? And who should?

Former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke seems to be the judges’ pick to win, having given her and Sasha Farber the most perfect scores of any couple this season. But Brooke has struggled to connect with the voting audience, which has landed her in jeopardy three times — and the judges’ decision to put Brooke in the finale over Van Der Beek seemed to annoy quite a few viewers. (Brooke herself even tried to give up the spot!)

Actor Kel Mitchell and country singer Lauren Alaina have both steadily improved throughout Season 28, though Alaina has yet to receive a perfect score, and Mitchell has done so twice. Both contestants have also found themselves in jeopardy before, which could reflect their chances of victory on finale night.

In fact, onetime Bachelorette Hannah Brown is the only finalist who has never been in danger of going home, which could mean she’s closing in on the win. But the judges — particularly Carrie Ann Inaba — have always been tough on Brown, and the scores they give her for Monday’s final performances could determine whether or not she hoists that Mirrorball.

Despite the unpredictability of Season 28, we want your predictions for how Monday’s finale will shake out. Which contestant will win the Mirrorball? And which one should? Cast your votes in the two polls below, then hit the comments to elaborate!