American Music Awards Live Stream: Watch 2019 Red Carpet Pre-Show

MORE AWARDS American Music Awards: Taylor Swift Cleared to Perform Her Older Songs, After Public Feud With Former Label

American Music Awards: Taylor Swift Cleared to Perform Her Older Songs, After Public Feud With Former Label People's Choice Awards: Cole Sprouse, Shadowhunters and More TV Winners

Before some of the biggest names in music take the stage at tonight’s American Music Awards (ABC, 8/7c), they’ll have to survive the red carpet outside Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. We wish them well.

Beginning at 6 pm EST, the AMAs’ official Twitter account will stream the official 2019 pre-show. Click here to watch it all go down live.

Heading into tonight’s Ciara-hosted ceremony, Post Malone is leading the pack with seven nominations, while Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are following closely behind with six nods each. Malone (joined by music legend Ozzy Osbourne) and Eilish will also hit the stage with highly anticipated performances, along with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Kesha and Big Freedia, the Jonas Brothers, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, and Green Day.

This year’s presenters include Heidi Klum (America’s Got Talent: The Champions), Jenna Dewan (Soundtrack), Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Tyra Banks (America’s Next Top Model), Kane Brown, Chadwick Boseman, Jamie Lee Curtis (Scream Queens), Dan + Shay, Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Ben Platt (The Politician), Billy Porter (Pose), Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Misty Copeland, Rivers Cuomo, David Dobrik, Michael Ealy (Stumptown), Maddie Hasson (Impulse), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Jharrel Jerome (Mr. Mercedes), Taran Killam (Single Parents), Regina King (Watchmen), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Megan Thee Stallion, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Cobie Smulders (Stumptown) and Pete Wentz. Additionally, Carole King with present Swift with the award for Artist of the Decade.

Click the link above to watch the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet live stream, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Who are you excited to see tonight? And which artists deserve to win big?