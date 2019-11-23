The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Nov. 24

'Undateable' reunion in 'Merry Happy Whatever' (Courtesy of Netflix)

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Topic” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 10 premieres (including Harley Quinn, Servant and Merry Happy Whatever), nine finales (including Bluff City Law and Titans), five specials (including The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show) and so much more.

Sunday, November 24

8 pm American Music Awards (ABC)

9 pm The Walking Dead fall finale (AMC)

10 pm Back to Life Season 1 finale (Showtime; two episodes)

Monday, November 25

8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 28 finale (ABC)

9 pm Wrap Battle series premiere (Freeform)

10 pm Bluff City Law Season 1 finale (NBC)

Tuesday, November 26

3 am Mike Birbiglia: The New One comedy special (Netflix)

9 pm Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry special (NBC)

10 pm Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season documentary premiere (HBO) Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Wednesday, November 27

3 am Broken docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Irishman original movie premiere (Netflix)

12 am Baroness Von Sketch Show Season 4 finale (IFC; two episodes)

Thursday, November 28

3 am Merry Happy Whatever series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Servant series premiere (Apple TV+)

8 pm The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration special (ABC)

Friday, November 29

3 am The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show special (Amazon Prime)

3 am The Report original movie premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am The Movies That Made Us docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 am Harley Quinn series premiere (DC Universe)

9 am Titans Season 2 finale (DC Universe)

8 pm Top Elf series premiere (Nickelodeon)

9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us – Merry Fool Us special (The CW)

10 pm In Search Of Season 2 finale (History)

11 pm Room 104 Season 3 finale (HBO)

12 am Black Jesus Season 3 finale (Adult Swim)

Saturday, November 30

9 pm Blue Planet Now docuseries finale (BBC America)

