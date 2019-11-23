Ratings: Five-0, Magnum Hit Highs

RELATED STORIES Hawaii Five-0/Magnum P.I. Two-Part Crossover Officially Set for January

CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 this Friday celebrated Thanksgiving (early) with 7.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, rising a tenth in the demo to mark a Season 10 high.

Leading out of that, Magnum P.I. (6.7 mil/0.7) and Blue Bloods (7.6 mil/0.7) also ticked up in the demo, respectively hitting and matching their own season highs. And Blue Bloods, as it does, delivered Friday’s largest audience.

Friday ratings were delayed/are still slowly trickling in. Check back later for the tale of the tape for Fox, NBC, ABC and The CW.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

