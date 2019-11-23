Doctor Who: 'Something's Coming' for Jodie Whittaker in Season 12 Trailer

Doctor Who‘s titular Time Lord is in grave danger — and a ride in the TARDIS won’t help her escape it.

BBC America celebrated Doctor Who Day on Saturday by releasing a new teaser trailer for Season 12 of the sci-fi series. In the minute-long promo, Jodie Whittaker (who will be back for her second season as The Doctor) is tasked with protecting “the security of this entire planet,” which is stressful enough.

But when she’s transported to 1943 Paris — among other eventful happenings in the teaser — the Doc worries that “something’s coming for me. I can feel it.” And judging by the baddies who appear throughout the video, her hunch is correct.

As previously reported, Stephen Fry (Bones) and Lenny Henry (Broadchurch) will appear in Doctor Who‘s Season 12 opener. Goran Višnjić (Timeless) and English actor Robert Glenister (who previously appeared in four 1984 episodes of Doctor Who) have also been cast in the new season. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Season 11 of Doctor Who ended with Team TARDIS once again taking on villain Tim Shaw (aka Tzim-Sha), who had returned seeking revenge on the Doctor (and the planet in general). The finale, and Season 11 as a whole, both earned an average grade of “C+” from TVLine readers.

Doctor Who will return in early 2020, though a specific premiere date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, check out the Season 12 teaser above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!