Price Is Right Meets David Boreanaz's SEAL Team in CBS Primetime Special

Bravo 1 will have Plinko! in his crosshairs when David Boreanaz and other SEAL Team cast members bid on utterly fabulous prizes in the first of two Price Is Right primetime holiday specials.

CBS has announced that The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With the Cast of SEAL Team will air Sunday, Dec. 22 at 8/7c. There, Boreanaz and a few SEAL Team costars will welcome an audience full of active-duty military and veterans, while playing for Headstrong Project, a charity which provides mental health treatment for post-9/11 veterans and their families.

“I grew up watching The Price Is Right with my grandma, so it was like a dream come true,” SEAL Team‘s Neil Brown Jr., who plays Ray, tells TVLine. “Looking at it as a kid, you’re like, ‘I’m never gonna get there,’ and then you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m here! How about that? Pretty cool.'”

On the following night, Monday, Dec. 23 at 8 pm, The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With Seth Rogen finds the gravelly voiced funnyman playing for Hilarity for Charity (HFC), the national Alzheimer’s non-profit organization founded by him and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, and dedicated to raising awareness, inspiring change and accelerating progress in Alzheimer’s care, research and support.

The SEAL Team and Seth Rogen specials are but the first two of other several Price Is Right primetime specials on tap for this TV season, with others to be announced at a later date and airing in 2020.

