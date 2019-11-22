Louie Anderson to Star as Talking Cat in Fox Multi-Cam Comedy Tigsley

RELATED STORIES Sarah Michelle Gellar-Led Limited Series Sometimes I Lie Lands at Fox

Louie Anderson is switching from Baskets to cat beds.

The Emmy winner is set to play a talking cat in the Fox comedy series Tigsley, our sister site Variety is reporting. The multi-camera comedy — which has received a script commitment with a penalty attached — is described as “an adult comedy about a family dealing with life, love, the pursuit of happiness and their obnoxious insult-hurling talking cat.” Anderson will appear onscreen in a cat costume, a la Wilfred, rather than voicing a CGI or puppet character.

Anderson developed the idea with Mike Sikowitz (The Goldbergs), who will serve as writer and executive producer. Anderson will also be an EP on the project, should it get picked up to series.

The actor is coming off a four-season run as mom Christine Baskets on the FX comedy Baskets, starring alongside Zach Galifianakis. The role earned Anderson three Emmy nominations for supporting actor in a comedy, including a win in 2016. (He also won a pair of Daytime Emmys for the animated comedy Life With Louie.) His other TV credits include Drunk History and Scrubs.

