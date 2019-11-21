RuPaul's Drag Race UK Finale Video: Baga Chipz Declares Herself the Winner

RELATED STORIES RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race Ordered at VH1 -- Which Queens Are Returning?

By decree of RuPaul, a new queen is about to be crowned in England. The season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK premieres today at 3/2c via WOW Presents Plus, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the dramatic first three minutes.

After seven weeks of runways, reads and Ru-veals, three queens remain in the running to become the UK’s first Drag Superstar: London’s Baga Chipz, 29, West Yorkshire’s Divina de Campo, 35, and Liverpool’s The Vivienne, 26. And after this finale, only one will be left standing tall.

Picking up immediately after Cheryl Hole’s elimination, our preview finds the trio of finalists sizing each other up. “It’s game on now, girls — game on!” The Vivienne announces before asking her fellow queens for their predictions.

“I’m just glad you were a part of this experience to see me crowned,” Baga Chipz replies. “Thanks for taking part, you know what I mean?” (Gee, someone thinks she’s all that and a bag of… oh, I get it now!)

Regardless of which queen becomes the UK’s first Drag Superstar, she won’t be the last. It was recently confirmed that RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will return for a second season. Meanwhile, we Americans are patiently awaiting the yet-unannounced premieres of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 and All Stars 5.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at the Drag Race UK finale, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Which of the remaining three queens deserve the crown?