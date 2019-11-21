Trump Impeachment Live Stream: Watch Day 5 of Public Testimony

RELATED STORIES Trump Impeachment Hearings: Rewatch Day 4 of Public Testimony

Trump Impeachment Hearings: Rewatch Day 4 of Public Testimony Trump Impeachment Hearings: Rewatch Day 3 of Public Testimony

The impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump marches on, with two more officials scheduled to provide testimonies on Thursday.

Beginning at 9/8c, the House Intelligence Committee will hear from Fiona Hill, a former official at the National Security Council, and David Holmes, a counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. Per Politico, “Hill previously told House investigators that then-National Security Adviser John Bolton instructed her to report her concerns about Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s dealings with Ukraine to NSC lawyers.”

Previous testimonies have come from Jennifer Williams, a special advisor to Vice President Mike Pence; Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Director for European Affairs for the NSC; Kurt Volker, a former diplomat to Ukraine; Gordon Sondland, the United States Ambassador to the European Union; and Laura Cooper, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian affairs.

Trump is the fourth U.S. president to face an impeachment inquiry. The vote by the House of Representatives came after Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. During the 30-minute conversation, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate potential political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who previously sat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while his father served as vice president of the United States.

Press PLAY on the live stream above (courtesy of PBS), then drop a comment with your reactions to Tuesday’s proceedings.