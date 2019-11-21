DC Universe's Stargirl to Also Have a Home on The CW — Get Official Details

The CW has reached a joint custody arrangement for Stargirl, as the exclusive linear home for the upcoming DC Universe series.

Specifically, The CW will broadcast each episode of the live-action superhero series the day after it debuts on the streaming service. Additionally, every Stargirl episode will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms, following its broadcast on the network, throughout the season.

This marks the latest unique arrangement for a DC Universe property. Doom Patrol was renewed for a Season 2 that will simultaneously stream in DCU as well as the upcoming HBO Max service. (The recently ordered Titans Season 3, however, will remain a DC Universe exclusive.)

Stargirl is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2020, with new episodes releasing weekly a la Titans and Doom Patrol. Collider and Stargirl.tv previously tweeted/reported on rumors of The CW giving Stargirl some sort of broadcast-TV home.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (played by Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in what is described as “an unpredictable series.” Streaming Services Guide: Prices, Content and More

Among other castings, Amy Smart (Felicity) will play Barbara Whitmore, who — now that teenage Courtney is older — is jumping back into the workforce and striving to be the best mother and provider she can be to her daughter, her new husband (Legally Blonde‘s Luke Wilson), and her new stepson (Trae Romano).

Additionally, English actor Neil Jackson (Absentia, Sleepy Hollow) and newcomer Hunter Sansone will each play “undisclosed” DC characters.

The Stargirl character was created by Geoff Johns in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion. Johns will serve as showrunner on the series and exec-produce alongside co-showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

