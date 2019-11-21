Live-Action Frozen: Kristen Bell Joins James Corden for Crosswalk Musical

RELATED STORIES Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon Perform 'History of Disney Songs' Medley

Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon Perform 'History of Disney Songs' Medley Kristen Bell Set to Return as Gossip Girl Narrator for HBO Max Reboot

When it comes to putting on a crosswalk production of Frozen, James Corden doesn’t just build a snowman. He builds “a show, man!”

In the above video, the Late Late Show host is joined by Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel, all of whom are psyched to take part in a live-action version of the beloved Disney film. But things get awkward when Corden announces that he’ll play Elsa, and the “wickedly talented” Broadway vet Menzel will inhabit the “coveted role” of… Sven.

“I’m aware she played Elsa in the movie, and I’m sure she was… fine,” Corden deadpans. “But this is a live performance, something Idina Menzel knows very little about.”

Despite the overt tension, Bell is ecstatic to reprise her role as Anna — just as soon as L.A.’s traffic lights turn red. “Frozen is set in the beautiful backdrop of the Scandinavian mountains, and that is hard to beat,” she says. “But that gas station is a close second.”

What follows are four performances (beginning at the 4:00 mark), including “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” “For the First Time in Forever” and Frozen II‘s “Some Things Never Change.” Midway through the production, an indignant Corden forfeits the role of Elsa, and Menzel bring things home with a rousing rendition of “Let It Go.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Corden’s Frozen musical, then drop a (high) note below.