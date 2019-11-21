Jennifer Aniston/Reese Witherspoon Morning Show Feud Explodes (Watch)

RELATED STORIES Jennifer Aniston Sings in Morning Show Clip — Watch Her Big Musical Moment

The heat is literally and figuratively on Morning Show co-anchors Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) in this week’s episode when the pair are dispatched to Los Angeles to cover a devastating wildfire just as the tension between them is boiling over.

Early into “The Pendulum Swings” (aka Episode 6), which makes its Apple TV+ debut on Friday, Alex — who’s still miffed at Bradley over her explosive interview with Mitch’s accuser — tears into her newbie sidekick when she pitches yet another “superior journalist bulls–t” story idea. “It’s really obnoxious,” she continues as two dozen of their Morning Show colleagues look on. “You have no respect for our show or the work that we do here.”

Bradley also has zero you-know-whats to give, so if it’s a super awkward workplace skirmish Alex wants it’s a super awkward workplace skirmish Alex is going to get! “Well, I don’t need to lie to myself about the quality of the show that you’ve been producing for 15 years,” she fires back, before challenging Alex and Co. to make the most of the show’s “incredible platform” by opening “people’s eyes” instead of “force-feeding them a bunch of glossy garbage that sedates them into thinking their lives are great.”

And they’re just getting warmed up!

Press PLAY above to watch the entire Aniston-Witherspoon showdown, and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: What’s your critical take on The Morning Show as it passes the halfway point of Season 1?