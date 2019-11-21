Hunters: Al Pacino Prepares to Stop the Nazis in Trailer for Amazon Thriller

RELATED STORIES Undone Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

Al Pacino sure knows how to give a good pep talk.

In a newly released trailer for Amazon’s upcoming drama Hunters, Pacino’s character explains to a band of misfits why they should join his efforts to take down a group of Nazis — and his monologue is mighty compelling.

Set in 1977 New York City, the thriller follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters (fittingly called — you guessed it! — The Hunters), who have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among them and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States. Led by Pacino’s character, the eclectic Hunters “will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans,” per the official logline.

The drama’s cast also includes Logan Lerman (Jack & Bobby), Jerrika Hinton (Grey’s Anatomy), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Dylan Baker (The Good Wife), Tiffany Boone (The Chi) and Lena Olin (Alias), among others. Oscar winner Jordan Peele serves as an executive producer.

Hunters will debut on Amazon sometime in 2020. In the meantime, check out the trailer above, then drop a comment and tell us: Will you give this series a shot?