Days of Our Lives Near Renewal at NBC in Wake of Contract Uproar

NBC could be pouring a bit more sand into the hourglass, with Days of Our Lives nearing a renewal for Season 56, TVLine has confirmed, though it remains unclear which fan-favorite cast members will be returning to Salem.

The news comes less than two weeks after TVLine exclusively reported that Corday Productions had released the entire cast from their contracts, as a potential cost-cutting move. With a renewal now all but certain, Corday will have to make new deals with the series’ ensemble. The long-running soap is slated to begin a four month hiatus next week, with production slated to resume in March.

NBC is not commenting on news of a possible 56th season of Days.

“It’s actually a shrewd — if cynical — business move,” an insider told TVLine of the cast being released from their contracts. “If Days gets picked up, [Corday] can offer the actors new contacts at a reduced rate and with a ‘take-it-or-leave’ it attitude. Worst case scenario, they lose half their cast. Best case scenario [for Corday], everyone agrees to return at a lower salary.”

Deadline was the first to report that Days was nearing a renewal.