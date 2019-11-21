'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover Spoilers: The Search for 'Smallville,' Sara vs. Mia, Black Lightning and More

Our crisis of not enough crossover spoilers is over.

The CW on Thursday released the official loglines for Parts One through Three of the Arrowverse‘s much-anticipated “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event (aka the Supergirl, Batwoman and The Flash episodes), and the game plan looks a little (or, exactly) like this:

Supergirl, “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One”

THE KICKOFF TO THE EPIC CROSSOVER EVENT

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8/7c (special time)

The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Harbinger (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) to gather the worlds’ greatest heroes – Supergirl, The Flash, Green Arrow, Batwoman, White Canary, The Atom and Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) – in preparation for the impending Crisis. With their worlds in imminent danger, the superheroes suit up for battle while J’onn and Alex recruit Lena to help them find a way to save the people of Earth-38.

Batwoman, “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two”

CAN THE REAL CLARK KENT PLEASE STAND UP? ‘CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS’ CONTINUES WITH SPECIAL GUEST STARS TOM WELLING, ERICA DURANCE AND KEVIN CONROY

Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 pm (special day)

The group uses Ray’s invention to track new recruits to help save the universe. The Monitor sends Iris, Clark and Lois (guest star Elizabeth Tulloch) in search of a mysterious Kryptonian, while Kate and Kara head out to find Bruce Wayne (guest star Kevin Conroy). In addition, Mia challenges Sara, Rory discovers a hidden talent, and Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) returns. 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Arrowverse Crossover Photos

The Flash, “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three”

BLACK LIGHTNING JOINS THE ARROWVERSE IN THE THIRD CHAPTER OF THE CROSSOVER

Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 pm

Pariah (The Flash‘s Tom Cavanagh) enlists Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) after Flash-90 (guest star John Wesley Shipp) shares what he learned from his battle in “Elseworlds.” With the help of Black Lightning, Barry, Cisco and Killer Frost come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi (Legends of Tomorrow newcomer Osric Chau), while Oliver and Diggle return to an old, familiar stomping ground.

The crossover event then continues in early 2020, with episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow (airing back-to-back on Tuesday, Jan. 14).

