Trump Impeachment Live Stream: Watch Day 4 of Public Testimony

A jam-packed week of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump continues on Wednesday, with three more witnesses scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee.

Led by Chairman Adam Schiff, the committee will hear testimonies from Gordon Sondland, the United States Ambassador to the European Union; Laura Cooper, a Department of Defense official; and David Hale, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs.

ABC, CBS and NBC all plan to air special reports covering the hearings, beginning at 9 am ET. The testimonies will also be broadcast on C-SPAN and all major cable news networks.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, National Security Council staffer Fiona Hill and State Department official David Holmes will appear before the committee.

Trump is the fourth U.S. president to face an impeachment inquiry. The vote by the House of Representatives came after Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. During the 30-minute conversation, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate potential political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who previously sat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while his father served as vice president of the United States.

Press PLAY on the live stream above (courtesy of PBS), then drop a comment with your reactions to Wednesday’s proceedings.