SNL: Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson Set to Host in December

J.Lo and ScarJo are returning to Studio 8H just in time for the holidays.

Saturday Night Live has announced that Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson will host December’s first two shows. First up is Lopez, who will preside over the Dec. 7 broadcast, with musical guest DaBaby. The Hustlers star (who also serves as a judge and EP on NBC’s World of Dance) previously hosted SNL in 2001 and 2010.

Then, on Dec. 14, Johansson will be back for her sixth turn as host, with musical guest Niall Horan. The Marriage Story actress last appeared in an April 2018 episode hosted by Donald Glover, where she reprised her role as First Daughter Ivanka Trump. She last hosted in 2017, when she was formally inducted into the Five-Timers Club. (Fun fact: Johansson is currently engaged to Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost.)

As previously reported, former cast member Eddie Murphy will close out 2019 as host of the Dec. 21 episode. He’ll be joined by musical guest Lizzo.

Thus far, Season 45 hosts have included Woody Harrelson, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Stranger Things‘ David Harbour, Chance the Rapper, Kristen Stewart and, most recently, Harry Styles (whose hosting gig earned an average grade of “B-” from TVLine readers). Next up is SNL vet Will Ferrell, who will join the aforementioned Five-Timers Club on Nov. 23.

Are you looking forward to Lopez and Johansson’s returns?