TVLine Items: Mulaney's Netflix Bunch, Extreme Reboot First Look and More

Comedian John Mulaney is bringing a childhood tradition to Netflix: The special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, which “aims to recapture the magic of that bygone television era when children sang songs about their feelings with celebrity guests on funky outdoor sets,” will debut Tuesday, Dec. 24 on the streamer.

Special guests include Jake Gyllenhaal, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Richard Kind, musician David Byrne, Broadway star Shereen Pimentel and Tony Award winner Andre De Shields.

* Season 2 of the TBS anthology series Miracle Workers will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10:30/9:30c. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi, the Dark Ages installment is a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered. Watch the teaser trailer below…

* Netflix has given a series order to Maid, a dramedy from producers John Wells (Shameless) and Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. The show follows “a single mother who turns to housekeeping to — barely — make ends meet as she battles poverty, homelessness and bureaucracy.”

* HGTV’s reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will premiere Sunday, Feb. 16, at 9 pm. Watch a sneak peek on their Instagram page.

* Nickelodeon has renewed Blue’s Clues & You! for Season 2, ordering an additional 20 episodes of the preschool program.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the holiday movie sequel A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, debuting Thursday, Dec. 5:

