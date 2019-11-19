Trump Impeachment Live Stream: Watch Day 3 of Public Testimony

RELATED STORIES SNL's 'Days of Our Impeachment' Has Jon Hamm, Soapy Twists — WATCH

The impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump has entered its second week of public hearings, with four witnesses set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

The committee will hear testimonies from Jennifer Williams, a State Department official and advisor to Vice President Mike Pence; Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official; Tim Morrison, also a National Security Council official; and Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special representative to Ukraine.

Tuesday’s hearings are expected to be broadcast on C-SPAN, as well as all major cable news networks. Coverage of Williams and Vindman’s testimonies begins at 9 am ET, while Volker and Morrison will appear at 2:30 pm ET.

The following testimonies are also scheduled to take place in the coming days:

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Gordon Sondland (U.S. Ambassador to the EU)

Laura Cooper (Defense Department official)

David Hale (Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs)

Thursday, Nov. 21

Fiona Hill (National Security Council staffer)

David Holmes (State Department official)

Trump is the fourth U.S. president to face an impeachment inquiry. The vote by the House of Representatives came after Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. During the 30-minute conversation, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate potential political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who previously sat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while his father served as vice president of the United States.

Press PLAY on the live stream above (courtesy of PBS), then drop a comment with your reactions to Tuesday’s proceedings.