Ratings: Neighborhood Hits Season High, Abishola Eyes Largest Audience

CBS’ The Neighborhood this Monday delivered 6.6 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, up 12 percent and a tenth to mark its largest audience since Feb. 25 and hit a season high in the demo.

Leading out of that, Bob Hearts Abishola (6.1 mil/0.8) drew its biggest audience yet while also ticking up in the demo. All Rise (5.3 mil/0.6) and Bull (5.8 mil/0.6) were steady. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere on Monday….

NBC | The Voice (7.7 mil/1.2) was steady week-to-week and led the night in the demo (with Fox’s 9-1-1 in rerun mode). With its penultimate Season 1 episode, Bluff City Law (3.6 mil/0.5) was steady in the demo for a fifth straight week.

ABC | Pending any adjustment due to NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars (7.1 mil/0.9) is currently steady, while The Good Doctor (6.1 mil/0.9) is up a tenth.

THE CW | All American (706K/0.2) and Black Lightning (604K/0.2) each lost some viewers while steady in the demo.

FOX | … ran reruns.

