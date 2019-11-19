The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! Gets December Airdate — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

The stage is finally set for the most highly anticipated sponge-related event of the holiday season. The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! will air Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7/6c on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons, TVLine has learned. Additionally, Tom Kenny — who has voiced the iconic title character since 1999, and whose pre-recorded vocals were used throughout the musical’s Broadway and touring productions — will join the cast on stage.

“I’ve had a blast portraying live-action suburban buccaneer and President of the SpongeBob SquarePants Fan Club, ‘Patchy the Pirate,’ since the character’s first appearance in season two of SpongeBob SquarePants way back in 2000,” Kenny said in a statement. “I loved The SpongeBob Musical, and I was thrilled to be included in it both in pre-recorded (‘French Narrator’) and songwriter (‘Best Day Ever’) forms! But to now have the opportunity to actually step onstage and perform alongside members of the original Broadway production is truly a unique honor. It’s ‘meta times ten,’ and I think Nickelodeon’s audience will really get a kick out of it!”

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! stars Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks. Aside from Sajous, all of the other leads were part of the musical’s original Broadway production, which garnered 12 Tony Award nominations.

The musical features original songs written for the stage by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At The Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, and T.I. (Clifford Harris, Jr.), Domani Harris, and Darwin Quinn. It also includes songs by David Bowie, and Kenny and Andy Paley.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Nickelodeon’s musical event, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you be watching?