Emilia Clarke Reveals Pressure to Do Nude Scenes, Was Urged Not to 'Disappoint Game of Thrones Fans'

RELATED STORIES House of the Dragon: 5 Reasons We Can't Wait for HBO's Game of Thrones Prequel Series

House of the Dragon: 5 Reasons We Can't Wait for HBO's Game of Thrones Prequel Series Game of Thrones Prequel Series House of the Dragon Snags 10-Episode Order

The Mother of Dragons is speaking out about her Game of Thrones nude scenes… and the battles she’s had since to stay covered up on camera.

In an interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Emilia Clarke — who starred as Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO fantasy epic — revealed that in the years since Game of Thrones made her a household name, she’s become “a lot more savvy about what I’m comfortable with, and what I am OK with doing,” as far as onscreen nudity goes. She even recalled having fights on the sets of other projects “where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up,’ and they’re like, ‘You don’t want to disappoint your Game of Thrones fans,’ and I’m like, ‘F–k you.'”

Clarke also reflected on joining the Game of Thrones cast as a young actor “fresh from drama school” and being asked to do several nude scenes right away: “Season 1 was what it was. It was a f–k ton of nudity… it was definitely hard.” But she credits co-star Jason Momoa, who played her Season 1 beau Khal Drogo, with protecting her and making sure she had a robe to wear in between takes: “He took care of me, in an environment where I didn’t know I needed to be taken care of… It’s only now that I realize how fortunate I was with that.” (HBO declined to comment for this story.)

In later seasons, “as Daenerys built in stature, I had to do less of that stuff,” she remembers. But “when I did the last nudity that I did for the show, [in Season 6’s “Book of the Stranger,” with Daenerys emerging unscathed from a fire], yeah, I was like, ‘I am owning this. This is mine. They’ve asked me to do it, and you know what? I’m f–king game.'”