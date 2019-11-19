Chicago Fire Sneak Peek: Watch Casey and Dawson's 'Awkward' Reunion

RELATED STORIES Chicago Fire's Monica Raymund Previews Gabby's Return, 'Dawsey' Reunion

Chicago Fire's Monica Raymund Previews Gabby's Return, 'Dawsey' Reunion Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Teases Big Cliffhanger, 'Upstead' Slow Burn

“Dawsey” fans, the moment you’ve been waiting for is here: TVLine has a sneak peek at the former Chicago Fire couple’s first scene together since Gabby Dawson left for Puerto Rico in the Season 7 premiere.

In the above video from this Wednesday’s fall finale (NBC, 9/8c), a surprised Casey spots his ex-wife (played by ex-series regular Monica Raymund) in front of Otis’ memorial at the firehouse, which is Dawson’s first stop upon returning to the Windy City. “I wanted to see —” she starts to tell Casey when a call rings out, interrupting their chat.

“Don’t go anywhere. Brett’s here. Everyone’s gonna wanna see you,” Casey says before running off.

Although Dawson is, technically, in town to raise money for her aid organization, she also has another mission. “We will learn that Dawson’s main motivation [for] getting to Chicago was, of course, Casey,” Raymund recently told TVLine.

But as seen in the sneak peek, the exes’ dynamic after some time apart is “definitely awkward,” Raymund shared. “There’s no other way to describe it. It’s two people who haven’t seen each other in over a year, who [were] left with no closure, essentially. [It was] very open-ended. And remember, still, technically, in a marriage [in their last scene together]. So coming back together… especially in the wake of Otis’ death, it’s emotional and awkward.”

Press PLAY above to watch the scene, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the “Dawsey” reunion!