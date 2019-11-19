TVLine Items: Back to Life Renewed, Glee Vet Visits The Bold Type and More

Showtime is going Back to Life again, handing the British comedy series a Season 2 renewal.

Co-created by and starring Daisy Haggard (Episodes), the BBC Three co-production follows Miri Matteson, “who, after 18 years behind bars, returns home and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms large,” per the official synopsis.

Season 1 concludes its run on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10/9c with two back-to-back episodes. TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Chord Overstreet (Glee) will guest-star on The Bold Type Season 4 as Jane’s similarly type-A older brother Evan, EW.com reports.

* Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci have joined the cast of the Showtime survival drama pilot Yellowjackets as series regulars. The series tells the tale of a high school girls’ soccer team that survives a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness; Lewis will play the adult version of troublemaking team member Natalie, while Ricci will play the adult version of equipment manager Misty.

* Netflix will debut the Kevin Hart documentary series Don’t F**k This Up on Friday, Dec. 27.

* Julian Fellowes’ HBO drama The Gilded Age has added the following actors to its cast, per our sister site Deadline: Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story), Denée Benton (UnREAL), Blake Ritson (Krypton), Simon Jones (Downton Abbey‘s King George V) and Louisa Jacobson.

* History has released a trailer for Project Blue Book Season 2, premiering Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10 pm:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?