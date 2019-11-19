America's Got Talent: The Champions Reveals 40 Acts Returning in Season 2

Giving new meaning to “all the world’s a stage,” NBC is bringing back 40 of the planet’s most talented acts for a second round of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, including several fan-favorite finalists from AGT‘s most recent season.

The network on Tuesday announced that the following acts from Talent franchises worldwide will assemble on Monday, Jan. 6 (8/7c) for a shot at the Champions crown. (You can click here for a closer look at each of them.)

* Alexa Lauenburger, dog act (Das Supertalent 2017 WINNER, Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions 2019 FINALIST)

* Angelina Jordan, singer (Norway’s Got Talent 2014 WINNER)

* Bars & Melody, singing duo (Britain’s Got Talent 2014 FINALIST)

* Ben Blaque, danger act (Britain’s Got Talent 2016 SEMI-FINALIST)

* Ben Hart, magician (Britain’s Got Talent 2019 FINALIST)

* Boogie Storm, dance group (Britain’s Got Talent 2016 FINALIST)

* Brian King Joseph, violinist (America’s Got Talent 2018 FINALIST)

* Christian and Percy, hand balancer/dog act (America’s Got Talent 2014 FINALIST)

* Collabro, singing group (Britain’s Got Talent 2014 WINNER)

* Connie Talbot, singer (Britain’s Got Talent 2007 FINALIST)

* Dan Naturman, comedian (America’s Got Talent 2014 FINALIST)

* Dania Díaz, magician (Spain’s Got Talent 2018 FINALIST)

* Duo Destiny, hand-to-hand duo (Poland’s Got Talent 2018 WINNER)

* Duo Transcend, trapeze/rollerskating duo (America’s Got Talent 2018 FINALIST)

* Eddie Williams, strongman (Australia’s Got Talent 2019 SEMI-FINALIST)

* Emil Rengle, dancer (Romania’s Got Talent 2018 WINNER)

* Freckled Sky, projection/dance group (America’s Got Talent 2015 QUARTER-FINALIST)

* Hans, singer/dancer/musician (America’s Got Talent 2018 QUARTER-FINALIST)

* Jack Vidgen, singer (Australia’s Got Talent 2011 WINNER)

* JJ Pantano, comedian (Australia’s Got Talent 2019 SEMI-FINALIST)

* Junior Creative, shadow dance group (Myanmar’s Got Talent 2018 WINNER)

* Luke Islam, singer (America’s Got Talent 2019 SEMI-FINALIST)

* Marcelito Pomoy, singer (Pilipinas Got Talent 2011 WINNER)

Marc Spelmann and X, magician (Britain’s Got Talent 2019 RUNNER-UP)

Michael Grimm, singer (America’s Got Talent 2010 WINNER)

Mike Yung, singer (America’s Got Talent 2017 SEMI-FINALIST)

Miki Dark, danger act (Holland’s Got Talent 2019 SEMI-FINALIST, Das Supertalent 2019 FINALIST)

Moses Concas, harmonicist/beat boxer (Italia’s Got Talent 2016 WINNER)

* Oz Pearlman, mentalist (America’s Got Talent 2015 FINALIST)

* Paddy and Nicko, dance Duo (Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions 2019 – FINALIST and France’s Got Talent 2016 SEMI-FINALIST)

* Puddles Pity Party, singer (America’s Got Talent” 2017 QUARTER-FINALIST)

* Quick Style, dance trio (Norway’s Got Talent 2009 WINNER)

* Ryan Niemiller, comedian (America’s Got Talent 2019 FINALIST)

* Sandou Trio Russian Bar, Russian bar (America’s Got Talent 2011 SEMI-FINALIST)

* The Silhouettes, shadow dance group (America’s Got Talent 2006 FINALIST)

* Spencer Horsman, danger act (America’s Got Talent 2012 QUARTER-FINALIST)

* Strauss Serpent, contortionist (Africa’s Got Talent 2018 WINNER)

* Tyler Butler-Figueroa, violinist (America’s Got Talent 2019 FINALIST)

* Voices of Service, singing group (America’s Got Talent 2019 FINALIST)

* V.Unbeatable, dance group (America’s Got Talent 2019 FINALIST)

Terry Crews will return as host, but the judges’ panel will look a little different this time around. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are (of course) returning, but they will be joined by Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a closer look at The Champions‘ Season 2 roster, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Which returning act are you most excited to see?