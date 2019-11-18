TVLine Items: Expanse Season 4 Trailer, Real Housewives Do Utah and More

A mission goes terribly awry in a newly released trailer for Season 4 of The Expanse, which makes its debut on its new home, Amazon Prime, on Friday, Dec. 13.

The new episodes find “the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate,” per the official synopsis. “Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.”

* Bravo is expanding its Real Housewives franchise with the new series The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which “takes viewers into an undiscovered world that is about so much more than religion, although the Mormon church is undeniably engrained in the culture.”

* Roswell, New Mexico has tapped Jamie Clayton (Sense8) to play Agent Grace Powell, who arrives in town to investigate a string of disappearances in Season 2, EW.com reports.

* Rosa Salazar (Undone), Catherine Keener (Kidding), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora, Unbelievable) and Jeff Ward (Marvel’s Agents of Shield) will star in the Netflix horror-thriller revenge series Brand New Cherry Flavor, our sister site Deadline reports. The eight-episode show is about an aspiring film director (Salazar) in 1990 Los Angeles who embarks on a mind-altering journey of supernatural revenge.

* Bill Murray (Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day) will recur in Peter Farrelly’s forthcoming Quibi comedy The Now, starring Dave Franco, our sister site Variety reports. No details are available about Murray’s role.

* Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders, The OA) will play former POTUS Barack Obama in CBS Studios’ forthcoming limited series based on James Comey’s bestselling book, A Higher Loyalty, per Deadline. Additional castings include Brian d’Arcy James (13 Reasons Why) as former FBI Deputy Director Mark Giuliano, Steve Zissis (Togetherness) as former FBI General Counsel Jim Baker and Shawn Doyle (The Expanse) as Bill Priestap, the assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division.

