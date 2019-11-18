Ratings: Madam Secretary Eyes Season High, Sunday Night Football Fumbles

NBC’s Sunday Night Football this week delivered 13.9 million total viewers and a 4.3 demo rating, down about 30 percent to mark the franchise’s lowest fast nationals since the Oct. 13 Pittsburgh/Los Angeles match-up and its third-lowest rating of the season.

Elsewhere on the night….

CBS | Pending adjustment due to NFL overrun, God Friended Me (8.1 mil/1.0) and Madam Secretary (5.4 mil/0.6) are both currently up a bunch, with the latter potentially maybe possibly eventually besting its season high of 0.5, while NCIS: Los Angeles (6.5 mil/0.7) is up one tenth. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

THE CW | Batwoman (1.02 mil/0.3) and Supergirl (810K/0.2) held steady in the demo for a respective fifth and fourth consecutive week, though each dropped a handful of eyeballs.

ABC | AFV (5.5 mil/0.8) ticked up, Kids Say the Darnedest Things (4.1 mil/0.6) and The Rookie (3.6 mil/0.5) dipped, and Shark Tank (3.3 mil/0.6) slipped two tenths.

FOX | The Simpsons (2.1 mil/0.8) dropped a bunch from last week’s NFL-inflated season highs, while Bless the Harts (1.7 mil/0.6), Bob’s Burgers (1.8 mil/0.8) and Family Guy (1.9 mil/0.8) were anywhere from down two tenths to flat.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.