Chinatown Prequel Pilot Eyed at Netflix From Robert Towne, David Fincher

RELATED STORIES The Witcher Scores Early Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

The Witcher Scores Early Season 2 Renewal at Netflix Selena: See Christian Serratos as the Iconic Singer in Netflix Bio-Series

Forget it, Jake: It’s Netflix.

The streaming giant is developing a pilot script for a prequel to the classic private eye drama Chinatown, with original screenwriter Robert Towne teaming up with famed director David Fincher, according to our sister site Deadline.

The series would center on a young Jake Gittes, the private eye originally played by Jack Nicholson in the 1974 film, as he establishes his P.I. business “in a town where the wealthy and corruption involves areas like land, oil and gangs.” Towne and Fincher will serve as executive producers on the pilot, with Fincher possibly directing the pilot as well.

The original Chinatown, directed by Roman Polanski, starred Nicholson as a private eye in 1930s Los Angeles who begins investigating a husband’s infidelity and gets swept up in a citywide corruption scandal. Towne won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, with Polanski, Nicholson and co-star Faye Dunaway all earning nominations as well, along with the film itself for Best Picture. Nicholson also starred as Gittes in a 1990 sequel, The Two Jakes.

Fincher has a longstanding relationship with Netflix: He executive-produced House of Cards and directed the drama’s first two episodes, and later served as an EP on Mindhunter, directing seven episodes across the first two seasons.

Intrigued by the idea of a Chinatown prequel? And who should play a young Jake Gittes? Hit the comments and share your thoughts.