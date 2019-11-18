American Idol Reveals 'Fan-Favorite' Contestant Will Return in Season 18: Which Singer Gets Your Vote?

RELATED STORIES The Good Doctor Recap: Fear and Objectivity -- Plus, Morgan's Big Secret

Study these three faces and remember their names — one of them could be your next American Idol. ABC on Monday revealed that a trio of former Idol contestants will compete for immediate advancement to Hollywood in Season 18, and the viewers will get to decide which singer earns the coveted spot.

As unveiled during tonight’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, the following three former Idol hopefuls will get a second shot at music superstardom: Logan Johnson (Season 17), Layla Spring (Season 16) and Shawn Robinson (Season 17).

Here’s how it all works: Each singer will record an audition at West Hollywood nightclub Whisky a Go Go, and all three auditions will air during Sunday’s American Music Awards (ABC, 8/7c). Viewers will then be able to pick for their favorite audition at http://www.AmericanIdol.com/vote, and the winner will be revealed during the season finale of Dancing With The Stars (Nov. 25, 8 pm).

Though an exact premiere date for American Idol‘s 18th season has yet to be revealed, it’s expected to begin airing sometime in early 2020. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will all return for their third season as judges, along with Ryan Seacrest, who has hosted every season of Idol since it premiered on Fox in 2002.

