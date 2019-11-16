The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Nov. 17

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Dove Channel” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 10 premieres (including the Mad About You revival and Season 3 of The Crown), 13 fall finales (including Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU and the #OneChicago trifecta) and so much more.

Sunday, Nov. 17

3 am The Crown Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Ray Donovan Season 7 premiere (Showtime)

8 pm Soul Train Awards (BET)

9 pm Leavenworth docuseries finale (Starz)

9 pm Poldark series finale (PBS)

10 pm Get Shorty Season 3 finale (Epix)

11 pm Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 6 finale (HBO)

12:10 am Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America docuseries finale (AMC)

12:30 am Cash Cab Season 14 finale (Bravo)

Monday, Nov. 18

11:30 pm Blind Date revival premiere (Bravo)

Tuesday, Nov. 19

3 am Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled stand-up comedy special premiere (Netflix)

3 pm Sorry for Your Loss Season 2 finale (Facebook Watch)

9 pm This Is Us fall finale (NBC)

10 pm New Amsterdam fall finale (NBC)

10 pm Tosh.0 Season 11 finale (Comedy Central)

10:30 pm The Jim Jefferies Show series finale (Comedy Central) Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Wednesday, Nov. 20

3 am Mad About You limited series revival premiere (Spectrum; first six episodes)

8 pm Chicago Med fall finale (NBC)

9 pm Chicago Fire fall finale (NBC)

10 pm Chicago P.D. fall finale (NBC)

10 pm It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 14 finale (FXX; two episodes)

Thursday, Nov. 21

3 am No Activity Season 3 premiere (CBS All Access; all episodes)

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy fall finale (ABC)

8 pm Superstore fall finale (NBC)

8:30 pm Perfect Harmony fall finale (NBC)

9 pm A Million Little Things fall finale (ABC)

9 pm The Good Place fall finale (NBC)

9:30 pm Will & Grace fall finale (NBC)

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder fall finale (ABC)

10 pm Law & Order: SVU fall finale (NBC)

11 pm Desus & Mero Season 1 finale (Showtime)

Friday, Nov. 22

3 am Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Dreamworks Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 8 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Nailed It! Holiday! Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

11 pm Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents… Season 8 finale (Comedy Central)

Saturday, Nov. 23

10 pm Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw stand-up comedy special premiere (HBO)

