The Rookie Video: Alan Tudyk Teaches Nolan How to 'Wash' a Crime Scene

The Rookie learns a thing or two about bioremediation (i.e. crime scene clean-up) in this exclusive sneak peek featuring guest star/Firefly alum Alan Tudyk.

In the episode “Clean Cut” (airing Sunday at 10/9c on ABC), Officer Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion) kicks-off his birthday by… babysitting a crime scene at a law office. [Sad trombone] In the clip above, just as his cell phone battery hits the dreaded zero percent, Nolan makes the acquaintance of crime scene cleaner Ellroy Basso (played by Tudyk), who is quite a character.

What tips does Ellroy have to share about his presumed-“weird” line of work? And how will his offer to break bread with the famished LAPD officer be received? Press play for all that and more.

Tudyk is the second Firefly alum to pay Fillion’s Rookie a visit; last season, Sean Maher guest-starred in an episode. And it was a little over a year ago that ABC “revived” Firefly via an episode of American Housewife, in which Fillion channeled his former alter ego, spaceship captain Mal Reynolds. Long before that, Fillion plugged several of his Firefly peeps — including Jewel Staite, Adam Baldwin, Gina Torres and Summer Glau — into episodes of his previous ABC drama, Castle.

Elsewhere in this Sunday’s episode of the sophomore procedural, Officers Bradford and West are set to receive special awards, while Sgt. Grey rides patrol with Officer Harper after she requests an early annual evaluation.

