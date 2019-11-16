RELATED STORIES Chicago Fire's Monica Raymund Teases Gabby's Return and 'Dawsey' Reunion

Chicago Fire's Monica Raymund Teases Gabby's Return and 'Dawsey' Reunion The Good Place Recap: Judge Dread

Because the impeachment inquiry against President Trump thus far is “lacking in pizzazz” (as one NBC News wonk put it), “dull,” and “is not The Masked Singer,” Saturday Night Live aimed to up the drama in soapy style this weekend.

In “Days of Our Impeachment” — which is arguably the best thing to happen for NBC’s Days of Our Lives since, well, this — the inquiry was presented, with very limited success, as a twisty daytime serial starring Cecily Strong as former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, Mikey Day as the “Cross-Examiner With a Mysterious Brain Injury” (aka jacket-averse Ohio representative Jim Jordan), and special guest Jon Hamm as “career diplomat” Bill Taylor, a “low-key Daddy” who eventually found himself in a heated clinch with “telenovela sensation Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”

The cold open was ultimately overpopulated (Kenan Thompson as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett?!), with none of the half-hearted impressions really landing (save for Kate McKinnon’s always slithery Rudy Giuliani). Heidi Gardner, though, merited some laughs as an onlooker prone to fainting over each twist.

What did you think of “the first soap where you can’t imagine any of the people in it having sex”? We’ll update this post with full video later; until then, here is one clip:

What are 𝙮𝙤𝙪 doing here? #HarryOnSNL pic.twitter.com/A5uz2mtkfV — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 17, 2019