Ratings: Hawaii Five-0 and SmackDown Top Friday, Charmed Rebounds

CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 this Friday drew 7.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, holding steady in the demo week-to-week to tie Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown for the nightly win.

Continuing the Eye’s night, Magnum P.I. (6.6 mil/0.6) and Blue Bloods (7.5 mil/0.6) were also steady in the demo, with the latter copping Friday’s largest audience.

Fox’s aforementioned Friday Night SmackDown this week delivered 2.35 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, down 10 percent and two tenths.

Elsewhere in the night….

THE CW | Charmed (690K/0.2) rebounded from last week’s series lows, while Dynasty (380K/0.1) was flat.

NBC | The Blacklist (4 mil/0.5) dipped a tenth.

ABC | American Housewife (3.3 mil/0.6) ticked down, while Fresh Off the Boat (2.3 mil/0.5) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

