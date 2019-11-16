God Friended Me Video: T.R. Knight Knows Who's Behind Almighty Account

RELATED STORIES T.R. Knight Joins HBO Max's The Flight Attendant

T.R. Knight is dropping some big reveals about the Almighty’s social media account on this Sunday’s God Friended Me.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Miles and his girlfriend Cara confront the Grey’s Anatomy alum, who plays Gideon, a man who was helping friend suggestions years before the God account found Miles. But eventually, Gideon made the decision to leave behind the Almighty quest and settle down with his family.

“After a few years of helping friend suggestions, I fell in love,” Gideon explains. “I wanted a normal life, so I walked away.”

But Miles is convinced that the God account brought him to Gideon for a reason, and that reason is to find out what his bigger purpose might be. Lucky for him, Gideon is already one step ahead of Miles and knows who’s behind the account. “It’s God, Miles,” he says like it’s the most obvious thing in the world. (To be fair, it is called the God account.)

“I don’t believe in God,” Miles responds, but it doesn’t matter. Like it or not, he’s been chosen… to be a prophet, Gideon tells him!

God Friended Me airs Sunday at 8:30 pm ET/8 pm PT on CBS. Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Gideon’s revelation and what it means for Miles.