Trump Impeachment Live Stream: Watch Day 2 of Public Testimony

RELATED STORIES Trump Impeachment Hearings Video: Watch George Kent and William Taylor Testimonies

Trump Impeachment Hearings Video: Watch George Kent and William Taylor Testimonies Tony Hale Resurrects Veep's Gary in Tonight Show Impeachment Sketch

The impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump marked a major turning point on Wednesday when William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, and George Kent, assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, testified before the House Intelligence Committee. On Friday, open hearings resume with former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Taylor and Kent’s testimonies marked the first public hearings since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24. Yovanovitch’s remarks are expected to be broadcast on C-SPAN, as well as all major cable news networks. Coverage begins at 9 am.

The following testimonies are also scheduled to take place in the coming days:

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Jennifer Williams (State Department official)

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (National Security Council staffer)

Kurt Volker (former U.S. special representative to Ukraine)

Tim Morrison (National Security Council staffer)

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Gordon Sondland (U.S. Ambassador to the EU)

Laura Cooper (Defense Department official)

David Hale (Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs)

Thursday, Nov. 21

Fiona Hill (National Security Council staffer)

Trump is the fourth U.S. president to face an impeachment inquiry. The vote by the House of Representatives came after Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. During the 30-minute conversation, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate potential political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who previously sat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while his father served as vice president of the United States.

Press PLAY on the live stream above (courtesy of PBS), then hit the comments with your reactions to Friday’s proceedings.