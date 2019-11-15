Jennifer Aniston Sings in Morning Show Clip — Watch Her Big Musical Moment

RELATED STORIES Is This Is Us' Beth AA-Bound? Should Arrow Text Felicity? Morning Show Short-Staffed? And More TV Qs

If you loved Jennifer Aniston‘s performance of “Copacabana” on that episode of Friends (you know the one), just wait until you hear what else the unassuming chanteuse has in her repertoire.

Apple TV+ on Friday released a clip from The Morning Show‘s fifth episode (now streaming), in which Aniston’s character — seasoned TV personality Alex Levy — joins network executive Cory Ellison (played by Billy Crudup) for a performance of “Not While I’m Around” from the musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The song also doubles as the theme of the episode, which is literally titled “No One’s Gonna Harm You, Not While I’m Around.” And that tracks, considering the official synopsis warns that “a looming article threatens to upend the power structure of The Morning Show.” (In other words, someone’s going to harm somebody, no matter who’s around.)

In addition to Aniston and Crudup, The Morning Show‘s cast includes Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, Alex’s new co-anchor; Mark Duplass as executive producer Charlie “Chip” Black; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Hannah Shoenfeld, the show’s chief segment producer; Néstor Carbonell as weatherman Yanko Flores; Karen Pittman as producer Mia Jordan, Bel Powley as production assistant Claire Canway; Desean Terry as weekend co-host Daniel Henderson; Jack Davenport as Jason Craig, Alex’s ex-husband; and Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler, Alex’s former co-anchor who was fired over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Aniston and Crudup’s duet, then drop a comment with your thoughts on The Morning Show below: Are you digging it?