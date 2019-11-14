Taylor Swift's American Music Awards Performance in Limbo Over Legal Woes With Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Taylor Swift on The Voice, UnREAL Vet Gets Shameless and More

When Taylor Swift takes the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards on ABC later this month (Nov. 24, 8/7c), it’s unclear which of her classic songs she’ll perform — and not because she likes to keep us guessing.

As the singer explained via social media on Thursday, Scooter Braun — who purchased the master recordings of Swift’s pre-Lover songs in June — and Scott Borchetta, the founder of Swift’s former record label, are forbidding her from performing her older material as part of her Artist of the Decade medley.

Swift has previously announced that she plans to re-record her entire library in 2020, which is when she’s legally allowed to do so. Braun and Borchetta believe that a performance of Swift’s older hits at the AMAs would technically count as her re-recording those songs early, and they aren’t having it.

“Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun,” Swift wrote. “The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.”

The social media bombshell also revealed that Swift filmed an upcoming documentary for Netflix, one that’s being plagued with problems of its own. “Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for the project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film,” she explained.

Swift’s entire statement can be read in the tweet below:

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Swift has taken home a total of 24 American Music Awards since 2008, while also being nominated for six others. She’s heading into this year’s ceremony with five nominations, including Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

Your thoughts on the latest development in Swift's ongoing battle with Braun and Borchetta?