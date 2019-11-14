Goliath Renewed for a Final Season That 'Tackles a Timely Global Crisis'

Billy Bob Thornton will go up against a figurative Goliath one more time, now that Amazon Prime has renewed his legal drama for a fourth and final season.

The Thursday evening announcement comes a little over a month after Season 3 made its debut on the streaming service.

“I’m thrilled we get another season to tell Billy McBride’s story,” Goliath executive producer Lawrence Trilling said in a statement. Teasing the show’s farewell run, he said, “Our latest case tackles a timely global crisis that impacts an entire generation, and we will be adding some exceptional talent to our already amazing cast.

“I’m so grateful to everyone at Amazon for their support of the show,” Trilling added. “[Fellow EPs] Jennifer [Ames], Steve [Turner] and Geyer [Kosinski] have been dream partners, Billy Bob is a constant inspiration, and I’ve been blessed to work with a stellar cast and crew.”

Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said, “Goliath has been one of our most popular shows ever on Prime Video, and we’re so thankful to Billy Bob, Larry, Geyer, Jennifer, Steve, and the entire Goliath team for bringing this series to life. We’re happy that our customers around the world will have a chance to see Billy McBride bring this final chapter to a close on Prime Video next year.”

What do you hope to see happen during Goliath‘s fourth and final season?