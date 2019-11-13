Trump Impeachment Live Stream: Watch Day 1 of Public Testimony

The impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump will enter a new phase on Wednesday, as William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, and George Kent, assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, testify before the House Intelligence Committee.

Taylor and Kent’s testimonies mark the first public hearings since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24. Testimony will be broadcast on the “Big 3” networks, as well as C-SPAN and all major cable news channels. Coverage begins at 10 am ET, and will be anchored by the following journalists: George Stephanopoulos and David Muir (on ABC); Norah O’Donnell (on CBS); and Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Chuck Todd (on NBC).

In addition to Taylor and Kent, Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, is set to publicly testify on Friday.

Trump is the fourth U.S. president to face an impeachment inquiry. The vote by the House of Representatives came after Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. During the 30-minute conversation, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate potential political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who previously sat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while his father served as vice president of the United States.

Press PLAY on the live stream above (courtesy of PBS), then hit the comments with your reactions to Wednesday’s proceedings.