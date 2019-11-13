Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon Perform 'History of Disney Songs' Medley

RELATED STORIES Veronica Mars Update: No Current Plans for a Season 5 at Hulu

Veronica Mars Update: No Current Plans for a Season 5 at Hulu NBC Announces Midseason Game Plan: XL Good Place Finale, Plus Manifest, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and More

The princess of Arendelle and the prince of late-night TV teamed up for a Disney-themed medley on Tuesday when Kristen Bell stopped by The Tonight Show in support of Frozen II.

The Good Place star, who was also there to promote the new Disney+ series Encore!, accompanied Jimmy Fallon on a musical ride through nine decades of cinema. All told, the segment consisted of 17 songs (and one magic carpet) that dated back to 1938’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The full set list went as follows:

* “When You Wish Upon a Star” (from Pinocchio)

* “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” (from Mary Poppins)

* “Heigh Ho” (from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)

* “Bear Necessities” (from The Jungle Book)

* “Under the Sea” (from The Little Mermaid)

* “A Part of Your World” (from The Little Mermaid)

* “Whole New World” (from Aladdin)

* “Beauty and the Beast” (from Beauty and the Beast)

* “Circle of Life/Nants’ Ingonyama (Intro)” (from The Lion King)

* “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (from The Lion King)

* “Colors of the Wind” (from Pocahontas)

* “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” (from Frozen)

* “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” (from Toy Story)

* “Remember Me” (from Coco)

* “How Far I’ll Go” (from Moana)

* “Into the Unknown” (from Frozen II)

* “Let It Go” (from Frozen)

Watch the video above, then hit the comments and tell us if any of your favorite Disney tunes were omitted from the medley.