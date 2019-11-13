TVLine Items: Full Frontal Renewed, The Bachelor Premiere Date and More

The presidential candidates better watch out: TBS has renewed Full Frontal With Samantha Bee for Season 5, taking the program through 2020 election coverage.

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue doing this show for another season,” Bee said in a statement. “Excited to still be at it when Trump finally gives up the presidency at the end of his fifth term, January 2036. I heard he’ll be leaving to spend more time with his family. JK JK.”

Full Frontal airs Wednesdays at 10:30/9:30c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Bachelor Season 24, starring airline pilot Peter Weber, will debut with a three-hour premiere on Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 pm on ABC.

* Auli’i Cravalho (The Little Mermaid Live!) will play the daughter of Leslie Mann’s character in the Amazon thriller The Power, about a world in which all teenage girls develop the ability to electrocute people at will, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Amazon has given a series order to The Peripheral, an adaptation of William Gibson’s futuristic novel from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. The sci-fi thriller follows “a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America.”

* Anthony and Joseph Russo (Avengers: Endgame) will executive-produce the Quibi documentary series Slugfest, about the rivalry between Marvel and DC, our sister site Variety reports. The project is inspired by Reed Tucker’s book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-Year Battle between Marvel and DC.

* Robert De Niro will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, airing Sunday, Jan. 19 on TBS and TNT.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?