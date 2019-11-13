Ratings: ABC Sitcoms, FBI Go Low

RELATED STORIES Can Flash Friend Come Out to Play? Are Good Place Boors a Buzzkill? Conners Finally Mentioned Her? And More Qs!

After making way last week for the Little Mermaid, ABC’s The Conners this Tuesday drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, down two tenths in the demo to mark a series low, while also matching its smallest audience thus far.

Bless This Mess (3.5 mil/0.6) and mixed-ish (2.8 mil/0.6) also slipped two tenths, to tie series lows, while black-ish (2.6 mil/0.5) fell three tenths to hit a new series low. That Emergence-bumping Dolly special then did 4 mil and a 0.6.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (8.5 mil/1.3), This Is Us (7 mil/1.3) and New Amsterdam (5.1 mil/0.7) all held steady in the demo while each adding some viewers.

CBS | NCIS (11.5 mil/1.0) and NCIS: New Orleans (6.4 mil/0.6) were steady, while FBI (8.9 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth to mark a demo low.

FOX | The Resident (3.7 mil/0.7) and Empire (2.6 mil/0.7) were both steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

