TVLine Items: T.R. Knight Takes Flight, Batwoman Adds Alfred's Kid and More

Grey’s Anatomy vet T.R. Knight is boarding HBO Max’s upcoming drama The Flight Attendant.

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s bestseller, the dark comedic thriller stars Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) as Cassandra “Cassie” Bowden, a flight attendant who wakes up hungover in a Dubai hotel room… with a dead body next to her. Knight will play the series-regular role of Cassie’s older brother Davey, who “gently” disagrees with her life choices and is constantly frustrated that his sister remembers their childhood very differently.

The cast also includes Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac), Colin Woodell (The Originals), Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf) and Griffin Matthews (Dear White People).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Batwoman has cast Christina Wolfe (The Royals) as Julia, the daughter of Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth and a British secret service agent, who makes her debut in Episode 7, EW.com reports.

* John Michael Higgins (Great News) and Mo Collins (Mad TV) have been cast as the parents of Taran Killam’s Will Cooper in an upcoming episode of ABC’s Single Parents, Killam revealed on Instagram:

* Nicole Richie (Great News) will executive-produce and star in the forthcoming Quibi comedy series Nikki Fre$h, about her rapper alter ego, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Michelle Wolf’s Netflix comedy special, Joke Show, will premiere Tuesday, Dec. 10.

* The Canadian comedic procedural Carter, starring Jerry O’Connell, Sydney Poitier Heartsong and Kristian Bruun, will return for Season 2 on WGN America on Monday, Jan. 20 at 10/9c. Watch a trailer:

