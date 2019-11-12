Selena: See Christian Serratos as the Iconic Singer in Netflix Bio-Series

RELATED STORIES YOU Season 2 Gets December Premiere Date at Netflix — See a New Poster

Netflix has made it official: The Walking Dead actress Christian Serratos is confirmed to play Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in the streamer’s upcoming bio-series about the singer — and now we know what she’ll look like in the role.

In the casting announcement video embedded above, Serratos dons Selena’s signature hairstyle (and the perfect shade of red lipstick) as she prepares to portray the late songstress, who was tragically shot and killed by her friend Yolanda Saldívar at the age of 23.

Selena: The Series is described as a coming-of-age drama that follows Selena through the “heart-wrenching and life-changing choices” that she and her family must make as they navigate success in the music industry. The project will be split into two parts, with the first half spanning six hour-long episodes.

Also joining the Selena cast are Gabriel Chavarria (East Los High) as A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s oldest brother; Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives) as Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father; Noemi Gonzalez (The Young and the Restless) as Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister; Seidy Lopez (Training Day) as Marcella Quintanilla, Selena’s mother; and newcomer Madison Taylor Baez as Young Selena.

“Selena is an inspirational figure who’s transcended generations,” said Jaime Davila, president of the production company Campanario Entertainment. “At Campanario, we’ve always known it was crucial for this series to find actors with the right mix of talent, charisma and passion to honor Selena’s legacy and the story of her family. Our casting director Carla Hool and her team have found an amazing cast to depict the Quintanilla family, and we’re sure fans everywhere will be captivated yet again by Selena’s incredible life.”

Serratos, meanwhile, currently still appears on The Walking Dead — but given that her character, Rosita, is suffering from a mysterious illness, it’s unclear how much longer the actress will be on the show.

Watch Netflix’s casting announcement for Serratos above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the series.