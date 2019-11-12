Ratings: 9-1-1 Tops The Voice on Monday Night, Prodigal Son Ticks Up

Fox’s 9-1-1 this week drew 6.5 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, ticking up on both counts week-to-week and leading Monday night in the demo. Leading out of that, Prodigal Son (3.4 mil/0.8) was also up in both measures.

Elsewhere on Monday night….

NBC | The Voice (7.5 mil/1.2) dipped a bit, yet still drew Monday’s largest total audience. Bluff City Law (3.7 mil/0.5) was steady for a fourth consecutive week.

THE CW | All American (760K/0.2) and Black Lightning (720K/0.2) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars (7.2 mil/1.0) and The Good Doctor (6 mill/0.8) are both currently up, with the former matching its season high.

