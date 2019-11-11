NCIS Sneak Peek: Nick Discovers His Girlfriend's Son 'Ricky' Ain't So Little!

RELATED STORIES NCIS: New Orleans Original Cast Member Exits in Season 6: 'The Show Has Been So Good to Me...'

NCIS Special Agent Nick Torres has a new lady friend — and she has a little (meaning: much bigger than expected!) surprise for him.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the seventh episode of Season 17 (airing Tuesday at 8/7c on CBS), Nick (played by Wilmer Valderrama) and his girlfriend Elena Devol (General Hospital‘s Lisa LoCicero) are patiently waiting for a table at a restaurant when they get to discussing Elena’s son “Ricky,” whom Nick has recently come to realize is much more of a Richard.

Press play above to watch Elena acknowledge her teen mom past, and also to learn what gift Nick had bought for his girlfriend’s “little” boy!

Might anyone from the NCIS team — namely, Nick’s special friend Ellie *played by Emily Wickersham) — meet the beautiful Elena? “There should be some really fun ‘Borres’/’Ellick’ moments,” cast member Diona Reasonover told TVLine, “because Ellie didn’t necessarily know Nick was dating anybody. So… wink-wink, nudge-nudge!”

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, titled “No Vacancy”: While investigating a Marine’s murder, the NCIS team uncovers a labyrinth of live-streaming spy cameras hidden in the rooms of a Virginia motel.

