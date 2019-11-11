Ratings: Madam Secretary Eyes Low; Simpsons, Shark Tank at Season Highs

CBS’ Madam Secretary this Sunday drew 4 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, adding a few eyeballs week-to-week but dipping in the demo to a new series low. Opening the Eye’s night, God Friended Me (6.1 mil/0.6) ticked down while NCIS: Los Angeles (6 mil/0.6) held steady.

NBC | Sunday Night Football (19.9 mil/5.9) was right on par with last week’s fast nationals.

ABC | AFV (4.5 mil/0.7) slipped two tenths from last week’s season high, Kids Say the Darnedest Things (4 mil/0.7) and The Rookie (3.7 mil/0.6) each ticked up a tenth in the demo, and Shark Tank (3.5 mil/0.8) rose to a four-week audience high and a season high in the demo.

THE CW | Batwoman (1.16 mil/0.3) and Supergirl (861K/0.2) held steady in the demo for a respective fourth and third consecutive week, with the latter even adding a few viewers.

FOX | The Simpsons (6 mil/2.1) matched its season high in the demo; also airing were Bless the Harts (2.5 mil/0.9), Bob’s Burgers (2.1 mil/0.8) and Family Guy (2.1 mil/0.9).

