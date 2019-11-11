RELATED STORIES Alex Trebek Mulls Early Jeopardy! Exit, Reveals 'Diminished' Hosting Skills

What are… answers that have us weeping in front of our TVs, Alex?

During Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!, contestant Dhruv Gaur used the Final Jeopardy round to send a heartwarming message of support to ailing host Alex Trebek. In the space where contestants typically write their response, Gaur instead wrote, “We [Heart] You, Alex!” (Trebek announced he’d been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in March.)

Even the normally unflappable Trebek got choked up by the gesture, saying “That’s very kind” and thanking Gaur before getting right back to hosting. But his voice audibly quaked as he continued to read out Gaur’s total.

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Alex Jacob shared the moment on Twitter, adding: “There was a mistake in tonight’s Final Jeopardy. [Gaur] is actually correct.”

Trebek, who has hosted Jeopardy! since 1984, returned to work in August after a successful round of chemotherapy, but he recently suffered a setback in his treatment and restarted chemotherapy. In an interview last month, he admitted that his skills as a host were “diminished” by the treatment (“My tongue doesn’t work as well as it used to”) and contemplated a time when he might hand over the Jeopardy! reins to a new host if his abilities deteriorate any further.

